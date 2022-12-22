As natives of the Shenandoah Valley, many of us are familiar with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. You know what I'm talking about — those little red bells that beckon people to donate their money to those less fortunate. Those bells symbolize generosity and the Christmas spirit that only comes this time of year.
If you have ever stepped into the mall, however, shoppers are met with quite a different auditory sound. The ringing of a paper clip?! Yes, you heard right. While it may look like a regular hand bell, something significant is missing. The bell inside has been replaced with a paper clip. The reason: many of the merchants have complained about the "annoying" ringing the instrument emits.
In an effort to appease the monetary masses, the volunteers are now forced to ring a makeshift bell that cannot be heard by passersby. As a result, no donations are being made. Instead, people are asking the bell ringers to take their pictures in front of Santa's workshop, without dropping a penny in the kettle.
I understand protocols and procedures have to be followed, but what is the point of having a kettle in the mall if the very essence of the bell is being taken away? Who is this doing the most good for? I will continue to volunteer my time and efforts, but it will not be in a place that values materialistic items over the true meaning of Christmas.
Valeria Hiner
Rockingham
