We U.S. taxpayers pay for many things with our taxes, but no department receives nearly as much of our money as the Pentagon. Some estimate that fully half of our federal monies are gobbled up by the war department.
However, according to reports in Responsible Statecraft and many other sources, the Pentagon has once again spectacularly failed its audit. What? The Pentagon is able to account for only a mere 39% of our money? Our legislators shovel more and more of our money into war, yet Sens. Kaine and Warner and Rep. Cline have yet to call publicly for congressional hearings to investigate where all the money is going. If 61% of our household funds were evaporating into thin air, I think my spouse and I would absolutely freak out. We would go find that money!
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
