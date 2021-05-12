Becky Ruckman, "Ensuring Free And Fair Elections" (DN-R, April 29) believes, and wants us to believe, that hundreds and thousands of FBI agents, lawyers, judges, registrars, postal workers, even Supreme Court justices, (six of nine are conservatives with Republican leanings) all somehow conspired to steal by fraud a free and fair United States presidential election? What complete and utter tripe. This is a complicated explanation for Trump's loss when by the Occam's razor principle the simple explanation is that Trump's defective ego couldn't accept the loss so he alone spouted The Big Lie.
Ms. Ruckman praises the Rockingham County Department of Elections for its integrity and good work, why does she think other jurisdictions would be dishonest? Does she think Rockingham County has all the honest election workers and the rest of the country is full of corruption and dishonesty?
Ms. Ruckman, where is your proof? You have none; you have only the lies of a known liar who has no moral integrity whatsoever. Why don't you name the jurisdictions where fraud occurred and tell us how it worked? Things like were counterfeit ballots involved? Were ballots altered? Did unregistered voters vote? Give us details on how the election was stolen.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
(1) comment
Lets see...lying about a water leak, covertly counting ballots, taping windows over with cardboard, kicking out or harassing legal poll watchers, delivering ballots in unapproved containers, PA Dems overstepping legal authority, and plenty of sworn affidavits from many citizens who saw misconduct. Simply a lack of integrity and professionalism as well as improper procedures. Ms. Ruckman has the courage to comment about irregularities elsewhere, stuff that DID NOT occur here nor would be tolerated!
