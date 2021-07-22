Who uses which bathroom has recently become a political issue. It should not be so.
Toilets were designed to accommodate the various requirements of the human body, not the user’s political positions.
Therefore, I suggest that the rule be: One should use the bathroom for which he or she is plumbed.
If the status of ladies’ socializing in a “powder room” is impinged, I am sure that the ladies can sort that out.
David Hatmaker
Harrisonburg
