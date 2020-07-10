There is a more pervasive fear among us than loss of employment and COVID-19; the loss of control.
This is a fear especially among white Americans as we confront protests and social unrest. We can either seek control with our police, or we can acknowledge that our fear of losing our white privilege is driving us to mutually destructive ends.
The 400 years of “America’s sin” of slavery and racism ultimately comes from our white culture’s need to keep “the knee on the neck” of our dark, yellow and brown skinned neighbors.
We can only begin to move beyond our controlling fear, by first admitting our sin, and then seeking repentance and forgiveness from those whom we fear.
President Franklin Roosevelt encouraged us, “that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Andy Sale
Rockingham
Andy, America's "original sin" of slavery and racism was started, and is perpetuated to this day, by the Demokkkrat party. We need to destroy this evil party before they completely destroy our beautiful country.
