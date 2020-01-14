Relative to the question of “white privilege,” let us consider the privileged position of Rita Dunaway and Douglas Wright as editorial writers for the DN-R (Jan. 11). Local citizens who are strong-minded conservatives who deny white privilege, Dunaway and Wright need to admit their own privileged positions as regular columnists for the DN-R, a paper that has been owned and administered for decades by white men, most of them political conservatives.
Is it truly a “meritocracy” when Wright and Dunaway hold privileged positions as frequently published resident writers while local liberals, persons of color, and non-middle-class members do not? Are Wright and Dunaway unaware of their privilege as white conservatives in this regard? Are they unconscious of this stacked-deck reality?
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
