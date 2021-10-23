I am writing in response to the article titled Great Nurturer, published in your newspaper on Oct. 18, 2021. This article about Carlyle Whitelow is a great way to mourn him and it illustrates how big he was to this community.
It truly shows how close he was to the society that we live in. He would always be there supporting and no matter what he was there to cheer you up. Him connecting himself to the groups he was in was a great way for him to connect with many people and help those that need it.
The fact that he would wave and help people improve their days is great. This just shows how big of a factor he was. Carlyle not waving to those who were struggling on certain days could have made their days miserable and put them in a bad state of mind. It’s incredible how small of an act can help cheer others up.
Little did anyone truly know; his waving would become more than just a wave to the community. It became a tradition that they want to carry on helping everyone throughout their days.
Hayden Lutz
Harrisonburg
