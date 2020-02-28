Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. successfully used active but nonviolent, civil disobedience to change what they considered oppressive laws. They and their followers did not wear uniforms nor did they carry military weapons, although their opponents did. Their efforts required personal courage and sacrifice.
Recently, an armed militiaman stood outside Del. Mark Levine’s home. Del. Levine sponsored the ban on assault weapons, fiercely opposed by the militia. The armed man said he was “sending a message.”
Militias cannot employ the peaceful, no uniforms, no weapons, nonviolent approach because they would then lose their identity as military units. Militias prefer intimidating government officials by threatening gun violence.
If you access AMMOLAND.COM you can read comments from members of Arizona’s militia. These comments should give you some idea of who these militia people are and what they think.
Erik Lerche
Harrisonburg
