Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia, is a puzzling political figure to me. He opposes the legalization of marijuana, opposes abortion and opposes a $15 minimum wage on top of voting for President Trump’s policies the majority of the time despite being a lifelong Democrat.
He calls himself a moderate, but what he really is is a racist coward. He voted to confirm Jeff Sessions, a man so bigoted even Ronald “welfare queen” Reagan wouldn’t appoint him, but won’t vote to confirm Deb Haaland, an Indigenous woman, because she doesn’t lick the boots of oil companies in her spare time.
Why even bother being a Democrat if you’re going to help keep mostly Black people in jail for nonviolent drug crimes, chip away at the women’s right to choose, and refuse to support even the most basic wage hikes during a pandemic and a recession?
John Belmont
Harrisonburg
