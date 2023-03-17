It seems like the current U.S. administration really enjoys military muscle-flexing and nuclear brinkmanship. Do they never tire of provoking other countries? Right now, much of that nonsense is aimed at China. Are they trying to provoke China into a war?
Of course they claim innocence with “China is aggressive.” But does that add up, given that the U.S. is the one surrounding China with military bases, war games, and threats?
When a kid runs up, crying, to the playground monitor with, “She hit me back!”, does that child deserve a lot of sympathy?
I’m calling our Representative Ben Cline to complain that the U.S. war provocations are deeply troubling and downright dangerous. Let’s all call him to complain about the provocations by the U.S.! He is, after all, on the House Budget Committee; those legislators could effectively choke off the stream of money that continually fuels U.S. military provocations.
Kathleen Temple
Experiential Peace Organizing Committee (www.epaxoc.org)
Rockingham County
