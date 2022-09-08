Labor Day is past. It’s election time.
Mr. Massoud, chairperson of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party’s “DN-R” op-ed requires a response.
His misogynistic “Valley Values” falsehoods will energize women, men and young voters this Nov. 8.
“Valley Values”: Women’s Rights, Minority Rights, Sexual Orientation Rights, and a Safer World for Our Children! - Jennifer Lewis.
Are not these “Valley Values”?
Mr. Massoud’s alchemy, his fool’s gold, brands these “Valley Values” as “extremist.”
Congressman Benjamin Lee Cline “… there to represent his constituents?"
Cline votes "no" over 90% of the time:
"No", environmental protection;
"No", infrastructure;
"No", assistance for diabetics;
"No", voting rights;
"No", women’s rights;
"No", sexual preference.
This voting record may be okay with Mr. Massoud, but Ben Cline does not represent “Valley Values!” What ideas does he have to better our lives?
It’s the blame game, gaslighting Valley voters.
Is the Republican Party platform “Valley Values?” Read it! No, it’s extremist.
My goodness, when are voters of the gerrymandered 6th Congressional District going to wake up?
Cline addressed CPAC at the very same podium where authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke. You do know Orban has rigged elections, trashed democracy and decried “race mixing,” a “Jim Crow” segregationist. Extremism.
Cline is only interested in Cline, a follower of 45, McCarthy, Scalise and Stefanik, planning for a committee chairmanship. Cline has never been courageous enough to admit that the 2020 election was fair, never condemned the 1/6 insurrectionists, and unethically supports 45.
(Forty-five says he will pardon the 1/6 murderers, maimers, and defilers of “The Peoples’ House”).
Now, Cline disrespects Valley voters. We deserve to hear Cline’s plan to better our lives: “Valley Values.” He refuses to debate the Democratic candidate.
Friday, Sept. 9, is only two months until election.
Valley voters, wake up!
Our Valley Values are not Ben Cline’s values. He does not value us. And, that’s extremist!
William J. White
Bridgewater
