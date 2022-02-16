In response to my friend whose recent letter contends that I don’t know what a trillion dollars is in my comments that the Build Back Better Plan would be paid for, yeah, I agree that when $1,000 bills are stacked, that amount will reach +/- 68 miles in the sky. I also agree with my friend’s comments that “it’s time for the federal government to stop spending money we don’t have on things we don’t need.” So, what do we need? And whose federal government?
The 2020 budget of our past president added $3,000,000,000,000 to the deficit, that’s $3 trillion. Economists see the main reason for this extraordinary increased deficit was the tax cut given to big corporations and wealthy billionaires. Is that what we need? The Build Back Better Plan is for the middle class and working folks of America; their health care, child care, environmental care, education care, affordable housing care, prescription care, preschool care, broad band internet care, and it’s paid for. The bulk of the balanced budget of +/- $1 trillion to fund these popular needs for over 70% of our U.S. citizens will be to reconfigure the federal tax structure to regain what has been given to trillion-dollar corporations and wealthy billionaires. And, there will be no tax increase to folks with under $400,000 income.
Again, don’t let these same wealthy folks fool us when talking about a trillion dollars. The real question is what do the vast majority of American need.
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.