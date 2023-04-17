"Who wants war with China?"
It surely appears that our country is heading for war with China, alongside our warmaking with Russia. This would pour even more taxpayer money into the greedy military-industrial complex. Who wants that?
How do we ordinary Americans feel about launching into yet another war? Shouldn’t we use our money for other things? Do we really want to keep sacrificing ourselves and our children for whatever the greedy billionaires want? And should we let them feed hatred toward China? The racist attitudes toward Chinese and other East Asian people is sickening.
Besides, how do regular folks here as well as in the "global south” (the "global majority”) feel about yet another and simultaneous stand-off between nuclear armed powers? Nuclear conflagration, whether by intent or (more likely) by accident, would end human civilization as we know it— for everyone, everywhere.
A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. All of humanity is already in dire peril of the Ukraine war going nuclear. We surely must not allow our war mongers to increase that risk.
I call upon Representative Cline, Senator Warner, and Senator Kaine, to denounce war! They must turn a cold shoulder to every single war lobbyist from government, industry, or media and say NO, we do not want war with China.
Kathleen Temple
The Experiential Peace Organizing Committee
Rockingham County
