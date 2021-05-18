As an independent, I watch Republicans to discern their priorities. With the jobs-and-infrastructure bill as a litmus test, this is what I see. Are you a working parent in need of child care, have aging parents in need of home-health help, or wouldn't mind if your high schooler went to community college two years, tuition-free?
Sorry, Republicans insist such luxuries aren't "infrastructure." Only roads and bridges need apply: cars over kids, I guess. Broadband for rural folk? Borderline worthy, though a bit of a "bonus" for big city folk, no? Whose backs do they have? The top third of the top 1%, asked to pay a bit more tax when they cash in their yachts, stocks and artwork, or Bezos' Amazon and Zuckerberg's Facebook, who pay nothing in corporate taxes. Well, as One Percenters themselves, that would hurt Trump and McConnell's own pocketbooks!
Kent Davis Sensenig
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.