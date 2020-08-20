The article by Megan Williams about JMU resuming on-campus instruction with protection of students and faculty from the coronavirus was very informative. There is, however, a greater issue of protecting the surrounding communities. On-campus protection efforts seem appropriate, but what happens when the students leave campus?
Data reported by the Virginia Department of Health consistently show that Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, individually and together, lead the Central Shenandoah Health District in number of COVID-19 cases. As of Aug. 7, these two populations were responsible for 73% of the total district cases.
Who is protecting the more permanent residents, the elderly, those with preexisting conditions? Is it JMU? Is it the health departments? What are the plans for us who have remained healthy by wearing masks and sheltering in place, except for the occasional shopping for necessities? Have some of us isolated ourselves from friends and relatives only to become endangered by the young who may be infected or asymptomatic?
Janice Barton
Rockingham
