Why isn’t this news?
“U.S. Marshalls trying to track down as many as 10 Saudi nationals who have gone missing since Friday’s attack on the Pensacola base. The AWOL pilots may be tied to a terror cell”--Why are we letting foreign nationals on our bases? It’s bad enough that we sacrifice our finest young men fighting endless wars in other countries but to sacrifice them on our soil to train other nations American hating pilots is an outrage! Let them train their own. This training program was arranged by the Obama White House.
If a political ideology has declared war on us why are we letting any of them in our country and on our bases? Just think, these same foreign pilots who train go on to fly commercial planes in our air space … near D.C.! Am I the only one who sees a problem with that?
Kathleen Bell
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.