It pains me a great deal to agree with Marc Thiessen on just about anything. (DNR, December 10, 2020. The election is over: Can we finally blame China for the Pandemic?)
Yes, we can blame China for the pandemic, for all the good it will do. We can also blame Europe for sending so many infected people to the East Coast to U.S. jump start our epidemic.
The real question is simple. If the Pandemic had occurred during the Presidencies of George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack Obama would we be in the terrible mess we are in right now? If the reader is honest I believe he/she knows the answer to this question. Let's be sure something like this never happens again.
Robert E. Dixon
Harrisonburg
