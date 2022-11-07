The first speech I saw Obama make when he first ran for president included: “We are the greatest country in the world! Let’s change it.” The crowd roared! I thought to myself, “If we are the greatest country in the world, why would we want to change it?”
Periodically, throughout his presidency, Obama would remind us: “We are fundamentally changing America.” Hillary stated when she was running: “I want to continue Obama’s progress.” Trump won!
I will not comment on the results of the last presidential election except to ask: “Are you better off financially now than you were two years ago?”
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
