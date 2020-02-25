I attended the March for Life in Richmond on Feb. 13, 2020. Protesters maintain that a woman has a right to do whatever she wants with her own body. So, if she exercises that "right" and gets pregnant, the baby is not her body, but its own. Therefore, the mother has the obligation to birth the baby and care for it as it has the "right for life." The mystery for me is why do Democrats want to kill potential voters?
Dr. Larry Roller
Mount Sidney
(0) comments
