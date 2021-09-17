What is the point of having a Planning Commission representing the public interest if council ignores its recommendations? Multiple times over the past few years and again this week, our council voted against a unanimous recommendation by our Planning Commission, this time to approve another student housing development that does not conform to our bike and pedestrian plan, our comprehensive plan or aligns with the much very detailed housing study.
While I respect the public service and commitment and most of the work performed by council members Reed, Jones and Hirschmann, I don't believe that any of them are experts in community planning and development or seem to care what the community members tasked to represent what our residents want or what the plans they have approved have to say.
These kinds of development decisions have lasting impacts on the quality of life in our community.
We vote for our council to represent our interests and we expect them to listen to the citizen boards and experts to make informed decisions that impact our community and quality of life.
Please maintain your values that inspire you to serve, but know that I, for one, did not vote for you because I felt that you "know what's best." Follow the approved plans and listen to the community boards. This is your democracy, not your company or business.
Rob Alexander
Harrisonburg
