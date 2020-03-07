In response to the article “Former 7-Eleven Employee Admits to Embezzlement,” DN-R, March 5, my main concern that comes from reading this is why isn’t their punishment the same? In the article it says that they all pleaded guilty to the same crime — stealing money from the 7-Elevens. As we continue reading further down we see that this is not the first time they have been involved with law enforcement. I guess because of certain encounters they have had previously with law enforcement dictates what their sentence would be.
Another thing that stood out to me would be the idea that if they already had previous charges could all of this been avoided if the applicants we were screened better from their employers? Overall, I thought this article was very interesting and well written. I really liked how the editor tied in background information to give us more detail about the situation.
Morgan Sterling Grottoes
