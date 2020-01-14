I, too, am concerned about monuments to our war veterans. Specifically, I search in vain for the statues dedicated to the brave monarchists who fought against George Washington during the illegal war of the colonies against the God-given absolute rights of King George. People today laughingly call this the American Revolutionary War; oh, how some folks like to change names and the meaning of words.
Mr. John P. Mann IV (“Stop The Purge Of War Memorials,” Jan. 8) called what most people call the American Civil War “the War in defense of Virginia.” Some other people say this war was about “states’ rights.” Let us be clear — it was fought to maintain the rights of white Southerners to own other human beings in absolute bondage and deny them any rights for themselves, children, and descendants. There are no statues to the Tories that fought George Washington, for two reasons; their cause is deemed to have been wrong, and they lost.
Ralph Bolgiano
Fulks Run
