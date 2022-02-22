“The attorney for the man charged in Bridgewater College shooting told the court his client may have schizophrenia.” (DN-R Feb. 17 headline) Truly that is sad.
But is the real issue this individual's mental illness?
Could it be the real issue is a societal illness? A disorder spawned by indoctrination of our youth starting early in our schools and advanced in colleges with brainwashing by ultra-liberal academicians. And most recently a sickness propelled by Black Lives Matter zealots and their ilk, who have been dividing Americans along racial lines and raging about police brutality.
Once feeling a need to shoot someone, the perpetrator’s default instinct was apparently to shoot a cop!
Why not a professor, or a student or a custodian?
Perhaps we should ditch the divisive diatribe spewed by today's "woke" intellectuals and celebrate the progress of humanity in America, despite our historic flaws?
Jerry Scripture
Harrisonburg
