I came up over the hill and saw the flag flying at half-mast in front of the local chain restaurant. My heart skipped a beat. What had happened? Disastrous wars in Ukraine, Yemen…? Devastating flooding in Pakistan? Starvation in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka? The Global South hanging by a thread? Climate change exacerbated by heightened military spending and Cold War instead of collaborating with our fellow CO2 producers? The real daily threat of nuclear war with Russian or China?
No, I think it has to do with the death of the Queen of England. I thought we successfully fought a war to put an end to monarchical control. Why do we still pay obeisance to British Royalty? Why is the death of the Queen of England (God rest her soul) more important than the death of a Ukrainian, Yemeni, Afghani or Pakistani?
Carol Snell-Feikema
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.