Ralph Bolgiano asks why there are no Monarchist monuments. ("Why No Monuments To Monarchists Who Fought Washington?," Jan. 14). Typically, statues and monuments are found in countries to which soldiers committed their lives. Lord Cornwallis, who lost to General Washington at Yorktown, is honored with a statue in St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Similarly, we find Confederate monuments in the South where soldiers died in defense of their country.
Just for clarity, why would Southerners fight for what the U.S. Supreme Court determined was legal, however wrong? There was no need to fight for another man's slave. Just as their grandfathers had, they would fight for the right of self-determination and to protect their own land. For many families, monuments represented sons and fathers who never returned home.
As for Bolgiano's "search in vain," let me help. Most notably, the DAR honored British Major General William Phillips at Petersburg in 1914.
History is complex … requiring serious and thoughtful study.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
(1) comment
Good letter Major Owens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.