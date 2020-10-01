Mr. Poplar stated in his forum piece (“Why I Am Voting Republican This Fall”, Sept. 16) that he was not voting for a man. I beg to differ in that Mr. Trump has taken over the Republican Party and if you vote Republican you are voting for the man. No new platform, just whatever he wants.
From my standpoint the man is incapable of doing the job to which he was elected. He has lied to us already over 20,000 times. The science of climate change is well known, and his EPA has set the world back in trying to make things better for our children and grandchildren besides totally mishandling the corona virus.
My advice to any Republican thinking of voting for Trump would be to hold your nose if you must and vote for Biden, or vote for a third-party candidate, or just sit it out and not vote.
Charles Strickler
Harrisonburg
