Maybe our divisions won’t heal. Maybe we will destroy ourselves. That’s a horror to consider.
We’ve just endured a president who ignored truth, and American people began to imitate him, through their need for a strong leader or through a lust for power.
Truth lost its relevance. When he claimed without evidence that he had been cheated of re-election, this president sparked an explosion of irrationality. Congressmen echoed his cries. A loyal horde stormed the Capitol. Five people died because of a lie.
Now our peace is threatened by self-proclaimed militia and prophets of lunacy who profane what the rest of us work to keep sacred: the common good, racial equality, law’s primacy — the very truths that have made us free.
We cannot imagine that we can survive by calling upon more ignorance and denial. This is a coronavirus of our soul. Let us rise to defeat it.
George Wead
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.