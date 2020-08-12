We, of the Silent Majority, have but one voice and that is the vote! When that is taken away from us by people in our own government — we have nothing. When an outgoing president destroys the incoming president, it begins to feel like a banana republic, not my America.
Will my trust and faith in the federal government ever be restored? Can we ever return to politics (as bad as they were) as they were before Obama? Lies, half-truths, misconceptions abound and even honest citizens are lost in the maze of media and political fog. I’ll vote, even as I have lost faith in all government!
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
(1) comment
I agree with you Barbara. The way to defeat the evil, racist, baby killing Demokkkrats is to vote in November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.