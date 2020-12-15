Mr. Rudy Giuliani, age 76, was recently hospitalized after a positive COVID test and mild symptoms. He was rigorously treated with remdesivir, steroids and antibody injections. He became ill because he acted irresponsibly by not wearing a mask, not socially distancing and flying about the country to attend large meetings. He may turn out to be a super-spreader.
Yet he has been awarded with hospitalization and VIP treatment because he knows “a person in high places.” This sets a terrible example for less connected citizens, particularly when over 3,000 people are dying daily from the virus. I do everything possible to stay safe. If I get sick will I get the same treatment as Mr. Giuliani?
I doubt it.
Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.