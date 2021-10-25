The Valley should reelect Tony Wilt. He has been there for us. His work was key to the Interstate 81 improvements coming our way (three lanes in the ‘Burg, better bridges and ramps). Along with all the other issues he has worked on, he is proud that he championed expanded broadband service for rural areas and succeeded in getting commitments to make that service a reality. These are important issues to our area.
In addition, Tony helped develop a plan to allow small businesses to team up and seek affordable health care for their employees. He got bipartisan support for the plan, but it was vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam. Now it seems his opponent’s main idea on how to expand coverage for folks is to propose limiting collections on medical bills. This sounds like a solution from a personal injury attorney, not a thoughtful way to improve availability of health care services for folks who don’t have an affordable health care plan.
His opponent is also apparently ready to vote for more big government programs and tax increases. He recently said he supports legislation that will increase average electric bills by $800 per year, according to the State Corporation Commission.
Tony has a very successful business. He serves us because he wants the best for the Valley. He is concerned that Richmond and the big cities in Virginia don’t care about the Valley. Tony does!
Jerry Scripture
Harrisonburg
