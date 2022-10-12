What's the best investment for offshore energy? Wind power, according to a recent study by the Center For American Progress. Researchers asked: "How far can a car travel on an acre of offshore wind power vs. offshore oil or gas?"
Using vehicle miles as the yardstick, gasoline car miles from offshore oil were compared to electric car miles from electricity generated from offshore gas wells or offshore wind turbines. The results? Natural gas (99,572 miles) beats oil (1,917 miles) by a huge margin. But wind power (117,919 miles) beats them both.
Wind power leases also bring in far more state revenues: Since 2019, the average winning bid per acre has been just $47 for oil and gas leases, compared to $5,906 for wind. Wind is a better investment in more ways than one. And offshore Virginia wind is some of the best in the world.
Doug Hendren
Harrisonburg
