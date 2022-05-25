A tiny Christian church, with parishioners who think as Christian should. They see needs and as “grassroots” Christians find a way to fill the needs.
I feel their message two ways. First they named their mission to help: The Wing and A Pray Project. I’m a World War II kid and I remember when our airmen, after a bombing mission, had trouble making it home and many came home: "On a wing and a Prayer." Google that song, if tears don’t fill your eyes, well! The other part is my family was destitute, no food, no money, no medical insurance (and I was hospitalized). Times were bad for everyone. Mom would have blessed the souls of people like these. A hand up part way was all we needed.
The Wing and A Prayer Project is not designed to carry the needy from birth to being welcomed by God, they get you over the rough spots. You may be well off now but believe me, getting into a fix where you need God’s gift of a helping Christian hand can happen to anyone.
If you are not a fan of welfare, this isn’t welfare, it is Christians helping their fellow man, with no restrictions.
Jesus Christ, an exceptional man, spent his life on Earth helping. Was he the Son of God? If he wasn’t he did all the right things the right way and should have been. Wing and a Prayer Project is operated by people following Christ.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
