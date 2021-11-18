... If each voting district in Virginia had a unique name so there would be no confusion?
Virginia is divided into 11 congressional districts, 40 state Senate Districts, and 100 state House districts. Each set of districts is identified numerically starting with the number one. This results in multiple districts identified by the same number. There are three districts for each number 1-11. There are two districts for each number 12-40.
When referred to by number only, it is hard to know if it is a congressional, Senate or House district being referenced. If you have ever had trouble following a political discussion for this reason, you are not alone!
Duplication has also resulted in some Rockingham County residents residing in two different districts numbered 26: House District 26 and Senate District 26.
One solution would be to leave the congressional districts as they are (1-11) and renumber the state districts as follows:
Senate Districts would be numbered 100-139; and House Districts would be numbered 200-299.
Not only would this give each district a distinct number, it would immediately identify them as congressional, Senate, or House. It would give each category room for expansion.
If you agree, now is the time to contact the Virginia Supreme Court, which is currently redrawing voting districts. Your comments should be in letter form, addressed to the clerk of the Supreme Court of Virginia, and emailed to Redistricting@vacourts.gov. It should reference the Rules and Procedures for Implementing the Requirements of Article II, Section 6-A.
Janet I. Trettner
Keezletown
