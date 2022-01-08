In an effort to round out the conversation concerning Ivermectin, I would like to provide more information regarding the history of this compound.
I have a degree in veterinary medicine, so I have studied subjects such as virology, parasitology, and immunology among others. I am familiar with Ivermectin having both recommended it and using it since the 1990s for the treatment of internal and external parasites in animals. It was first used in veterinary medicine in the early 1980s and in humans in the late 1980s. It’s human applications include treating scabies, head lice and pin worms as well as river blindness (onchocerciasis) and lymphatic filariasis (which leads to elephantiasis) in lesser developed countries.
This medication is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. In 2015, the scientists that discovered this molecule won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. More than 3.7 billion doses have been delivered to humans and there have been fewer reported adverse events than Ibuprofen. As well, it is now an inexpensive generic medicine. In laboratory research the medicine shows robust antiviral action towards HIV-1, Dengue virus, Zika virus, West Nile virus, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, Chikungunya virus, Pseudorabies virus, adenovirus and the COVID-19 virus.
Since March 2020, globally, there have been more than 20 randomized clinical trials tracking both inpatient and outpatient treatments. Six of seven meta-analyses of Ivermectin RCTs reported significant reductions in COVID-19 fatalities. So, despite the media’s declarations, this is more than a “horse dewormer.”
Bill Call, DVM
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.