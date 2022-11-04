We have an alternative to the unchallenged special election to fill the Harrisonburg City Council seat vacated by George Hirschmann. A group of concerned citizens asked Carolyn Frank if she would be willing to serve the remaining term if she were elected. Graciously and willingly, Carolyn agreed.
A vote for Carolyn involves correctly writing her name and filling in the bubble under Chris Jones' name in the City Council unexpired term box on the ballot.
Carolyn has experience on City Council, as she has served two terms since 2000. She runs as an independent and was the first female mayor in the city. She has been a prudent council member who believes in guarding taxpayer dollars. Historically, she has critically examined unnecessary and extravagant spending and believes it is essential that our city remain financially solvent. Her concerns include rising taxes and costs, which force people and businesses out of the city.
You may have met Carolyn on the soccer fields when her children were younger, in the courtroom advocating for children, or at one of many fundraisers or awareness raising events in our community.
Carolyn’s past election campaign message is timeless: Focused On Our Future
Laura Stemper
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.