USA a secular country i.e. not Christian. Bill Faw's Open Forum only proved that the USA from day one was a Christian country ("U.S. Was Founded As Secular Nation," March 9). All those religions mentioned were Christian-based or with Christian Views. The USA after WWII embraced, more than not, Jews because of the Holocaust.
I don't know who took the poll in 1776, but they need to change their software. In times of high stress or war, the USA loudly spoke of Christ and God. Quote: There are no atheists in foxholes. It is true as in long periods of peace the nation typically disdains the military and often God, but when both are needed you need no poll to prove their Christianity. The values of the Constitution are Christian for the most part.
Come on, Bill Faw. I'd rather discuss politics. We as Christians do accept all religions, that's who we now are!
James Kerwin
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.