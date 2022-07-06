When I see Jillian Lynch’s name on the byline of a DN-R features article, I read on. My first experience with her writing occurred when she covered the 2021 joint venture between the Harrisonburg Music Teachers’ Association and Oasis Gallery artists’ Guitar Art exhibit at VMRC and online auction that raised funds bringing access to music lessons and instruments for local children.
Even when I don’t relate to the headline, her feature stories always raise my awareness and understanding. I can count on learning more about the people who reside in or visit our wonderfully diverse city and surrounding county through her thorough and engaging journalism. I am grateful for the ways she brings us together through the clarity, connection, and positivity of her pen.
Laura Douglass
Harrisonburg
