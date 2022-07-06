Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.