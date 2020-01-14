I suggest that Mr. Lawson (“Democrats’ CDC Found Guns Used For Defense,” Jan. 8) read the complete studies to which he refers. The 1995 report by criminologists Gary Kleck and Marc Gertz did estimate 2.5 million defensive gun uses annually, but was unable to verify these numbers or to link them to hospital records.
One critic called their report “just bad science.” The 2013 study “Priorities for Research to Reduce the Threat of Firearm-Related Violence” was undertaken to show the need for CDC-based study of this subject, contrary to the Dickey Amendment.
The need was proven by the report’s conclusion that estimates of defensive gun uses per year could not put in a range smaller than 5 million maximum and 180,000 minimum, and no comparison of benefits (defensive uses) to risks (suicides and homicides) could be made. Further investigation was recommended, but funds were not allocated.
Susan Sheridan
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.