Today, while driving, I tuned into two different local radio stations. One featured a nurse describing just one of her experiences going above and beyond the protocol to keep a dying COVID patient technically alive until family arrived in order to connect with their loved one’s final time. The nurse did this by "bagging" the patient by hand far beyond any possible hope the person could survive.
This program was describing the high resignation numbers of U.S. medical staff because of COVID care stress. The purpose of this program was to more fully understand the experiences of medical staff and what was leading to their extremely high numbers of resignations.
The other local Harrisonburg station was featuring the Glen Beck program where Beck and a guest were jokingly comparing the residents of New York state to Jews being told they should flee Nazi Germany. The purpose was to ridicule New York decision-makers for political purposes.
The contrasting aims of the two radio stations were stark. The relentless messages from numerous programs on the station featuring Beck and others seek to undermine our trust in the medical community and community health officials seeking to care for us all.
Meanwhile, people are continuing to needlessly contract COVID. I am saddened that in our city and county a radio station exists that airs programs for political gain and profit that works against the well-being of us all.
Mark Keller
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.