I'm a 14-year homeowner living less than a half mile from Garber's Church Road. And I say "Yes" to the Bluestone Town Center! Over 20 organizations — from the Chamber of Commerce to The United Way to the Poultry Association — support it. My wife and I see it as a game-changing building-block for the common-good future of all members of our beloved community.
We appreciate the vision already shown by the Planning Commission and city staff. This project is key to the livability of our working-to-middle-classes, essential workers, elderly, teachers, police, firemen, professionals of all types and immigrant families. And, yes, all skin colors desire the option of walking or biking to quality K-12 schools, parks and grocery stores.
Private developers have failed to provide affordable housing for our community. We are more than 1250 units short. BTC gets us 900 back. This private-public partnership between Harrisonburg Housing and a developer concerned for everyday folks is about the only near-term way to make a big-dent difference — albeit phased-in gradually over 10 years. And BTC is located in one of the least lived-in parts of town.
It's time for those with inherited wealth to do their share for our kids and grand-kids. City Council says they will green-light projects to address this over-due, long-term problem. You won't get a better chance to "put your money where your mouth is" and leave a lasting legacy of workforce housing. And thanks for working for the city you love on Valentine's Day!
Kent Davis Sensenig
Harrisonburg
