For his letter, by John Mann IV, to the Daily News-Record, “Let All Virginians Decide,” published Thursday, June 11, I was most impressed by the great common sense of his thoughts. He advocated that the Richmond Lee Statue belongs to the citizens of the commonwealth — then let the citizens decide the fate of the statue by ballot in November.
Dr. G. H. Downey
Elkton
