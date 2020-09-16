On Sept. 18 early voting begins in Virginia. I plan to vote early but will not break the law and vote twice, as President Trump encourages at his rallies.
If you believe in the golden rule and decency and the Ten Commandments, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in respecting our military and do not see them as suckers and losers, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in democracy rather than dictators like Vladimir Putin, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in the rule of law and upholding the Constitution, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in free trade and a fair tax system, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in the importance of public health and a healthy environment, you cannot vote for Trump.
If you believe in equality, opportunity, and justice for all, you cannot vote for Trump.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
