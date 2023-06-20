It’s a sad day when Virginia Republicans don’t support law enforcement. Instead of shying away from the party’s D.C. carnival barkers who continue to carry baseless lies for the camera, our governor decides to bash law enforcement. When a person is indicted based on legal evidence and set for a fair trial, reasonable people allow the justice system to work. This governor decided that he won’t represent reasonable Virginians. Youngkin decides to join a lawless fray who do not respect the rule of law. For this group, it’s “Back the Blue, unless they’re after you."
Jim Schaberl
Stanley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.