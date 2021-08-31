Farmers for Glenn Youngkin yard signs have sprung up around the Valley faster than thistles in summertime. With this much visible support from the farming community, it must go without saying that Mr. Youngkin must have a fabulous agriculture plan that as governor he will seek to implement.
My search for this fabulous plan first took me to his website. Although his website has pictures of his smiling family and even a section to sign up as a Farmer for Glenn Youngkin, there is no plan. There was no plan on Twitter. There was no plan on Instagram. There was no plan in any of the speeches on YouTube. I searched article after article with Glenn Youngkin and agriculture/farming in it. No dice.
I did come across several news stories about Mr. Youngkin and his wife, who purchased a 30-acre horse farm in Fairfax County. The horse farm was assessed at $6.8 million several years ago, but the Youngkins petitioned the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to rezone the property as agricultural so they could save $150,000 a year in real estate taxes. When you are worth $300 million every penny counts. What can the farming community learn from Mr. Youngkin’s “agricultural plan?" Get $300 million from sucking the marrow out of desperate companies, buy yourself a horse farm, and get a big tax break while your fancy friends ride their horses over your 30-acre property. Priceless.
Tad Williams
Harrisonburg
