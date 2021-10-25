Gas prices were low last year. Do you remember? Our Southern border was reasonably secure, or still in the process of being secured. Groceries were cheaper. Black unemployment was at an all time low. Exiting Afghanistan and abandoning Americans behind enemy lines was never a thought.
What happened? Our economy is in chaos. The supply chain is disrupted. Inflation and crime are soaring. People are divided by race, gender, politics, teaching materials, etc. Frontline healthcare workers, navy seals, police officers, and teachers are being fired over vaccine mandates.
Politicians are trying to sell a 3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, and it won't cost you a cent!! The media doesn't show us the COVID graphs anymore. Do you wonder why? Can you see a common denominator? COVID was the catalyst, but is it possible that our present administration is responsible for our existing problems? A nation suffers under deceitful politicians. It is our duty to hold officials accountable.
Educate yourself on the above issues and vote for candidates that believe in America, and her constitution. I think Youngkin, Sears, Miyares, and Runion are the better candidates.
Gail Frye
Rockingham
