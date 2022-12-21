Imagine what your life, your world, would be like if you couldn’t read a warning sign, a weather alert, a medicine bottle, a job application, your child’s report card, a good book, The Good Book. Imagine how you would feel if you didn’t know how to write and had to sign your name with an “X” on a legal document, a permission slip, your child’s report card. Imagine how you would feel if you were illiterate and someone helped you learn to read and write. Imagine how you would feel if you were that person who helped someone learn to read and write here in this community. Imagine! There is only one place in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County where an adult can learn to read and write —Skyline Literacy — and your help is needed right now.
Laura Zarrugh
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.