Time to remember that your vote counts.
On Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m., there will be a Republican candidates forum for District 1 supervisor at the New Market Fire Hall on Congress Street in New Market. To provide questions for candidates please email them to johnchroniger75@gmail.com. They will be asked by the moderator.
Local government works for you if you participate. Please attend!
The following Saturday there will be a Republican Party Canvass (firehouse primary) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Market Town Council chambers on John Sevier Road (Use the side entrance). Registered Republican voters need an ID and to sign a form pledging Republican support in November.
Make your voice heard. Vote now and again in November. Local politicians are as vital to your welfare as state and federal politicians.
John Chroniger
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.