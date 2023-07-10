As a minister of the Gospel and one who studies the Bible and theology, I could readily refute arguments that God condemns the LGBQTIA+ community, or that "homosexuality is a sin." As a clergywoman, I'm sure many would readily dismiss me and my arguments, so I'm not wasting my breath there.
Instead, I'm writing to the LGBTQIA+ community. You have been fearfully and wonderfully made, and God loves you, just as you are. I'm sorry, on behalf of the church at large, for the hurt and harm caused by individuals and institutions who have said otherwise.
We have all been created in the image of God, and our understanding of God is greatly diminished if we try to limit it to cisgendered heterosexuals. God's creativity is far more expansive than the binaries we create.
If you've been so hurt by the church that you want nothing to do with any faith community, that's understandable. I'm sorry. If you still have a spiritual hunger, if you are seeking a faith community that will welcome you and your loved ones, one that will affirm, and celebrate the fabulous person God has created you to be, we'd welcome you at Trinity — or help you find the best fit for you in another affirming congregation. Either way, know that you are loved.
Rev. Stephanie Sorge, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Harrisonburg
