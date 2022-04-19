I want to thank the Public Television VPM for telecasting Ken Burn’s recent contribution to our American understanding of the life and impact of Benjamin Franklin, especially in the context of our country’s current internal self-examinations and the struggles between Russian autocracy and Ukraine democracy.
While Britain strangled the colonies with taxes and military presence, Franklin struggled to obtain supplies for the American forces from the French. Finally, French resources empowered the win at Yorktown, leading to the end of our revolution and the beginning our unique American democratic experiment. Franklin then returned to assist in the writing of our Constitution under democratic principles, rather than autocratic monarchy.
It is reported when Franklin walked out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin supposedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
That quote is the last word of Ken Burn’s presentation on the legacy challenge of Benjamin Franklin to our country; be “a republic, if you can keep it.”
The battle between Ukraine and Russia, are a simile of the struggles of our country at our founding, and the encouragement of President Zelenskyy for America’s support, is the Benjamin Franklin of our times.
Franklin’s quip also addresses the current defining question of our country’s strident, uncompromising and partisan political divergences; “Doctor, what have we got?” … A republic, if we can keep it!
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
