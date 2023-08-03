WASHINGTON — North Dakota's governor was exasperated. North Korean hackers were targeting the families of soldiers who guard the Minuteman missile silos in the state, fishing for information. Gov. Doug Burgum asked the Pentagon for help and was told that the Defense Department's cybersecurity personnel were stretched to their capacities. He has the impatience of someone not only knowledgeable about cyber things but whose mental processes orient him toward a future that can be, he believes, glittering — if we will just get out of our own way: "innovation, not regulation."
If he ever was a child, as that is commonly understood, the now-66-year-old must have been a handful. By the time he was a teenager, he had started a number of businesses, including a neighborhood newspaper. Later, hearing that he could make $40 cleaning a chimney in an hour, he avoided a minimum-wage job, bought a black coat and top hat and became a Dickensian chimney sweep.
After Stanford business school, there was a stint at the McKinsey consulting firm, where he had an epiphany: He saw an Apple II computer — and the future. He says he "bet the farm" — a small one bequeathed by his father. He mortgaged it to help launch Great Plains Software, staffed mostly by young North Dakotans. Great Plains prospered, and Microsoft bought it for $1.1 billion. Don't call him a billionaire; he says he owned only 10 percent of the firm. Microsoft hired him, and he reported directly to Chief Executive Steve Ballmer. Elected governor in 2016, he was easily reelected in 2020.
His state of 780,000 produces three barrels of oil per resident every two days. While the Biden administration begs foreign dictatorships to pump more oil, it blocks pipelines that could transport North Dakota's oil to the West Coast, which would result in Japan signing a 20-year contract for it.
Discussing governance with Burgum is like conversing with a Gatling gun. It involves a rapid-fire fusillade of his achievements — e.g., cutting $1.7 billion from his state's $6 billion general fund — and aspirations.
If wokeness survives Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's hourly onslaughts, a President Burgum would not regard fighting it as part of his job description. He would be a presidential rarity, acknowledging the 10th Amendment: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution . . . are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people." Cultural issues are, he says, irrelevant to presidential duties.
Governors, too, should tread lightly. Burgum says that if there are offensive or age-inappropriate books in a library, people should talk to the librarian or the library board. Unleash a library police force, and you will soon have a shortage of librarians.
His past — executive success in the private and public sectors — marks him as unusually qualified for the presidency. His focus on the future: on the far horizon, not on stroking the nominating electorate's erogenous zones — explains his regrets about today's plebiscitary nominating process. The Democratic Party initiated this after Vice President Hubert Humphrey won its 1968 nomination without competing in any primary, and the GOP soon conformed to the proliferation of primaries.
He is sufficiently unlike the other candidates. He might be noticed in Milwaukee and gain the national attention he merits. But don't bet the farm on it.
